Meunier 'reveals' PSG will sack Emery

Although PSG is on track to win a domestic treble, defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16has left the Spaniard under pressure.

Emery was criticised for his tactical approach as PSG lost both legs against holder Real Madrid, with Angel Di Maria predicting "big changes" for the club at the end of the season.

Meunier was less cagey than his team-mate, however, perhaps slipping up by telling reporters Emery will not be in the French capital after two terms.

"I'm not 18 years old, I'm 26 years old, I need to assert myself in a club," Belgium international Meunier, who has played a back-up role to Dani Alves this season, said.

"I need to show what I can do in my position.

"I'm waiting because a lot of things, like the coach, will change.

"I may have more playing time, I will have to use it, I have more confidence than two years ago.

"I see the future without pressure, I think I have grown up in my game but also mentally since I'm at PSG."