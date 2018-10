Watch Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Garcia led Marseille to the UEFA Europa League final last season, although his side was beaten soundly by Atletico Madrid.

The club has mounted a strong start to its Ligue 1 campaign, but sits 11 points adrift of runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille has been given a boost ahead of a Le Classique clash with PSG on Monday (AEDT) by Garcia and Zubizarreta committing their futures.