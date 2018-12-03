Lopes extends Monaco stay until 2022

Watch Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS
Lopes, 22, arrived at Monaco more than three years ago, having spent part of his youth career with Premier League giant Manchester City.
He was linked with a possible return to City earlier this year, but has instead extended his deal with Monaco.
"I am very happy here in Monaco. I want to thank the leaders, the staff, my team-mates and the fans for all the trust and support," Lopes said in a statement.
"Last season changed a lot for me. We must continue on this path to get even more.
"In the meantime, I work to quickly find the grounds and be able to help my team-mates."
Lopes is playing his second full season at Monaco after spending time on loan at Lille, with his team struggling in 19th place in Ligue 1.