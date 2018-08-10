6 young stars to watch in Ligue 1

With stars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani leading the line, there's no denying defending champion PSG is the high watermark when it comes to Ligue 1's most talented squads.

But what of the contenders to the throne, set to embark on another challenge this season? The number nerds at beIN SPORTS have trawled the data, scoured the Youtube vision and scanned the tea leaves floating around in the bottom of the mid Friday-afternoon brew, to bring you six of the brightest young talents set to light up France's top flight this season.

Malang Sarr, Nice

Homegrown Nice product who came to prominence in the possession-based era of former manager Lucien Favre. Sarr’s composure on the ball and his ability to play out from the back has caught the eye of the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona – Sarr kept Barca loanee Marlon out of the Nice side last season – and the 19 year-old is set to thrive under the watch of new manager Patrick Vieira this season. Sarr’s ability to break up play with interceptions and willingness to attack the left flank makes him a hot commodity among France’s burgeoning brigade of young stars.

Houssem Aouar, Lyon

The latest attacking talent to emerge from Lyon’s production line conjurs memories of the likes of Kaka with his ability to glide, seemingly effortlessly, into attacking positions. Aouar’s playmaking pliability compliments captain Lucas Tousart’s pragmatic organization. The 19 year-old’s fluid passing game and knack for ghosting into attacking positions caught the eye of Liverpool last season. Thankfully Frenchman opted to stick around Ligue 1.

Luiz Araujo, Lille

The skillfull left-sided attacker who was brought to from Sao Paulo to Lille by Marcelo Bielsa possesses intricate ball control, passing and dribbling. In many ways he resembles another potent left-sided former Lille attacker, Eden Hazard, and is set to light up Ligue 1 this season.

Willem Geubbels, Monaco

Tall, athletic and with an eye for goal, expect to see plenty of 16 year-old former Lyon academy product Willem Geubbels in action for Monaco this season and not necessarily in his customary position on the left wing either. Geubbels’ dynamic dribbling is more power than pretty as he uses his big frame to trouble opposition defenders. A shift to the centre forward seems inevitable as the player fills out. For now, he’s creating plenty of excitement as the pin-up boy of Monaco’s next wave of young stars.

Valentin Vada, Bordeaux

The Argentinian midfielder has drawn comparisons with PSG’s Marco Verratti both for his diminutive size and his passing ability. The 22 year-old prefers to operate in a more advanced position than the Italian, looking to provide the link between his attacking wingers and strikers. Expect Vada to feature prominently for Bordeaux this season, his ability to track back and break up plays with his tough tackling giving his style a classic box-to-box feel.

Maxime Lopez

Barely taller than a speedhump the Marseille midfielder has had big wraps on him for years. Slight of foot and with an eye for the sublime pass, Lopez has frequently been linked with the likes of Barcelona. One look at his highlights and you can see why he’d slot straight in at Camp Nou. While he endured a tumultuous season in his 19th year, expect to see far more of Lopez this season.

