Zidane to leave Real Madrid

The club revealed that Zidane was to appear in a hastily arranged news conference that caught many by surprise, fuelling speculation that his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Zidane confirmed his departure at the start of the news briefing, just five days after he presided over the 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Mister Zizou. He aprendido muchísimo a tu lado!

He disfrutado como un niño a cada entrenamiento, a cada consejo!

Eres muy especial para mi!

Has hecho historia con tu trabajo, tu dedicación, pasión y sobretodo con tu humildad!

Gracias Mister #marchelin 😭 pic.twitter.com/MvWCwjYSqR — Marcelotwelve (@MarceloM12) May 31, 2018

Such success, which he also managed in each of his first two seasons in charge of the team, has not been enough to prolong his spell.

Suerte con tus proyectos futuros. Nos vemos pronto amigo.



Bonne chance dans tes projets futurs. A bientôt mon ami. pic.twitter.com/ByUrZlsMBE — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) May 31, 2018

Madrid's third-place LaLiga finish is likely the major factor in Zidane's departure, as Los Blancos ended the season 17 points adrift of bitter rival and champion Barcelona.