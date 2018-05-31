2018 FIFA World Cup
Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane announced that he is leaving Real Madrid less than a week after guiding them to an unprecedented third successive UEFA Champions League title.

The club revealed  that Zidane was to appear in a hastily arranged news conference that caught many by surprise, fuelling speculation that his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Zidane confirmed his departure at the start of the news briefing, just five days after he presided over the 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Such success, which he also managed in each of his first two seasons in charge of the team, has not been enough to prolong his spell.

Madrid's third-place LaLiga finish is likely the major factor in Zidane's departure, as Los Blancos ended the season 17 points adrift of bitter rival and champion Barcelona.

 

