Sevilla also drew 1-1 at fellow surprise package Deportivo Alaves last week to miss the chance to move above Barcelona and it dropped points again at Mestalla.

Pablo Machin's men led in the 55th minute thanks to Pablo Sarabia, the winger timing his run to finish from close range after Wissam Ben Yedder scuffed a shot at goal.

Andre Silva hit the post with the goal gaping as Sevilla tried to secure the three points and that missed opportunity was punished as Valencia struck in the second minute of added time.

White handkerchiefs were being waved all around Mestalla, with Valencia's coach Marcelino under pressure after winning only one of its eight home league games this season.

When captain Dani Parejo delivered a whipped free-kick from wide on the right, Diakhaby got up highest in the box, in front of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, to nod in a late leveller.