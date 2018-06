Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Real Madrid has announced Spain's Julen Lopetegui will succeed Zinedine Zidane as manager after the World Cup.

Lopetegui has signed a three-year-deal at Real Madrid, and the 51 year-old now faces the challenge of reinventing a side that has won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.