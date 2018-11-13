The 42 year-old enjoyed an ideal audition for the role, guiding Los Blancos to four consecutive wins in all competitions following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month.

The latest of those – a 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo – meant the Argentine became the first Madrid coach to prevail in his first four competitive games since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009.

Solari won two league titles and the 2001-2002 UEFA Champions League during five years at the club as a player and was in charge of the reserve side before taking control of the first team on 29 October.

Santiago Solari, entrenador del primer equipo del @RealMadrid hasta el 30 de junio de 2021.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/m0XyNE60Og — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) November 13, 2018

He takes over permanently with Madrid sixth in LaLiga, four points behind leader Barcelona.

Lopetegui endured a torrid spell in charge of the Spanish giant, paying with his job after a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of rival Barca.

The European champion started the season well, but things began to unravel with their 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla on September 26, and that result was followed by a draw with Atletico Madrid and further losses to CSKA Moscow, Deportivo Alaves and Levante.

The defeat to Barca was the final straw for the Santiago Bernabeu board, which has now turned to Solari on a permanent basis to continue his transformation of their fortunes.