The Barcelona defender made the announcement ahead of Monday's (AEST) Supercopa de Espana clash with Sevilla, revealing he had informed new national team boss Luis Enrique of his decision during a conversation between the pair.

"I spoke with Luis Enrique and told him that my decision has been made," Pique said.

"I had a really nice time with the Spain team, and I'm very happy to have been part of the success."

Pique, who reached his international century during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, was part of the successful squads that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012.