Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Real Madrid after the thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in El Clasico at Camp Nou.

A 5-1 Clasico hammering at the hands of Barcelona proved the final straw for Madrid's notoriously impatient board, with Lopetegui axed after a run of one win in seven in all competitions.

Lopetegui lasted only four months after agreeing to succeed Zinedine Zidane, his reign starting in infamy after Spain sacked him on the eve of the World Cup.

It was expected that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would take charge, but reported problems in negotiating a contract have led to suggestions Madrid could turn elsewhere, with Santi Solari placed in temporary charge.