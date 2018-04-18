Kepa heroics deny Real Madrid victory

Missed the match? Watch Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao on Catch-Up

Inaki Williams stylishly chipped in the opener 14 minutes into a half that saw both sides have chances to score – Ronaldo having hit the crossbar.

The lacklustre feel that has loomed over Madrid's setbacks in LaLiga this season was not present as they laid siege to the Athletic goal, only to find a well-known figure in inspired form.

Kepa was heavily linked with a move to the European champion during the last transfer window but ultimately opted to sign a seven-year contract at San Mames.

The catalogue of stops he made before the break arguably entitle him to even more lucrative terms and Madrid attacked more fitfully in the second period, but Ronaldo's instinctive 87th-minute backheel stole a share of the spoils.

However, Atletico Madrid can move six points clear of their neighbours in second with victory of Real Sociedad on Friday (AEST).