Griezmann snubs Barcelona to stay at Atletico

The 27-year-old France star ended months of speculation by confirming on Friday (AEST) his decision to remain with the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Griezmann looked likely to be swayed by ongoing interest from Barca, with the LaLiga champion's president Josep Maria Bartomeu in May revealing he had spoken with the player's agent.

Lionel Messi also voiced public support for the move, but the two-goal hero of Atleti's Europa League final win over Marseille insists he is going nowhere.