Diego Costa's first top-flight goal this season looked set to give Diego Simeone his maiden league victory against Barcelona in seven years as Atletico's manager, which would have taken it to the summit.

It was not to be as Dembele found space in the box in the last minute to beat Jan Oblak with a low shot that evaded a desperate effort by Lucas Hernandez to clear the ball off the line.

A draw maintains the status quo at the top of LaLiga with Barca a point clear of Atletico having successfully avoided suffering back-to-back league losses for the first time under Ernesto Valverde.