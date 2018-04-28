Bale makes bid for UCL start

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes

Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes to the team that beat the Bundesliga champion by the same scoreline last week and was rewarded with a well-timed goal from Bale, who may have done enough to hold his place for Wednesday's (AEST) semi-final second leg.

Watch EVERY UEFA Champions League game LIVE on beIN SPORTS

There were few others who made a compelling case, however, as Los Blancos delivered a largely underwhelming performance, doing just enough to go unbeaten in eight LaLiga games and move within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Bale's early opener came via an initial attempt from Karim Benzema before Borja Mayoral — leading the attack in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo — doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage-time.

Leganes, who had skipper Gabriel Pires sent off after the final whistle, knew it only needed a point to confirm its LaLiga status for another season and looked as though it might get it after Darko Brasanac pulled one back with just under 25 minutes remaining.

Zidane's men recovered a measure of composure after that wake-up call and saw out a victory that keeps them ticking over ahead of the bigger challenges to come, including next Monday's (AEST) trip to Barcelona, whom they now trail by 12 points with four league fixtures remaining.

Watch El Clasico LIVE on beIN SPORTS