2018 FIFA World Cup
LaLiga

Zidane planning break after Real Madrid exit

Zinedine Zidane is leaving Real Madrid but he does not intend to take over at another club in the immediate future.

Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane says he does not plan to take on another coaching job immediately after leaving Real Madrid.

The 45 year-old made the unexpected announcement on Friday (AEST) that he will be stepping down as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, just five days after winning a third UEFA Champions League in a row.

The former France star won nine major trophies in less than three years in charge of the club and has already been tipped as a possible replacement for Didier Deschamps after France's World Cup campaign.

However, Zidane intends to take a break from the dugout before planning his next move.

"I'm not going to manage another side now," he said. "I'm not looking for another team."

Club president Florentino Perez described Zidane's decision as a shock, saying he only found out when he spoke to him at his home on Wednesday.

Zidane also confirmed the only player he spoke to personally to confirm his plans was club captain Sergio Ramos.

"All the squad were told at the same time," he said. "I didn't speak to them personally, they found out through a message.

"I spoke to Sergio Ramos, he's the captain, I played alongside him and he respects my decision."

News Real Madrid Football
Previous Perez shocked by Zidane exit but hopes for return
Read
Perez shocked by Zidane exit but hopes for return
Next Capello believes Zidane was on the edge of sacking
Read
Capello believes Zidane was on the edge of sacking