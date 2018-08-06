Vidal keen to play with Messi after 'dream' move`

Watch Arturo Vidal in action for Barcelona in LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Chilean midfielder Vidal will be presented this week after his arrival from Bundesliga champion Bayern.

The deal for Vidal has reportedly cost LaLiga titleholder Barca €20million after the 31 year-old was also linked with Serie A club Inter.

Speaking for the first time as a Barca player, Vidal – who replaces Paulinho after the Brazilian returned to Guangzhou Evergrande – said: "To be honest I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

"It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.

"A lot of fight, lots of passion, helping the team at all times, and making sure the team always wins.

"Winning everything. During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for.

"I am excited to play with Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets… they are all great players."