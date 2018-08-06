Valencia sets hefty price tag on Rodrigo

The Spain international, who appeared three times at the World Cup, has attracted interest after scoring 16 goals in LaLiga last season.

European champion Real Madrid is rumoured to be considering an approach for the player it sold to Benfica in 2010.

Any deal would come at a nine-figure cost, though, with Valencia expecting to be well compensated for the 27 year-old.

"The plan is to start the season with Rodrigo," Valencia manager Marcelino said. "The club has stated there is a release clause and anybody who wants to sign him will have to pay it. If a club comes in and the player wants to leave then there isn't much we can do.

"But I'm not thinking about that and I'm not going to concern myself too much with it because if it happens there is nothing we can do to change the situation."

Brazil-born Rodrigo made his senior debut for Spain in 2014 and has scored two international goals.