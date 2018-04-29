The numbers behind Barca's 25th LaLiga crown

Barcelona reclaimed the LaLiga title after a dominant 4-2 victory over struggling Deportivo La Coruna.

Having already clinched the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla, Barca made light work of Deportivo at the Riazor to clinch the title with four games of a marvellous campaign in which it has yet to lose to spare.

There was a slight blip in mid-season, allowing Atletico Madrid to close the gap, but a 1-0 victory at Camp Nou - courtesy of a stunning Lionel Messi free-kick - all but ended the title race.

It marks a fantastic debut season in charge of the Blaugrana for former Athletic Bilbao manager Valverde, who arrived to little fanfare last May, with Barca securing its first title since 2014-2015.

Here are the key numbers behind Barca's seventh title in 10 years:

25 – Number of LaLiga titles Barca has won. Only Real Madrid, with 33 triumphs, has more.

FOUR – Barca has won the title with four games remaining - a new Spanish top-flight record in the 21st century.

34 – Number of league fixtures Barca has gone unbeaten since the start of the campaign. This has surpassed the previous record of 32 set by Real Sociedad in 1979-1980.

26 – Barca has won 26 LaLiga games on its way to the title, only dropping points eight times.

THREE – Should Barca remain unbeaten, it will be the third LaLiga champion to go the entire season without losing, and the first side since Madrid in 1932.

41 – Barca is unbeaten in their last 41 LaLiga games, having set a new record of consecutive unbeaten fixtures for any team.

16 – The Blaugrana have had 16 different goalscorers in LaLiga this season. Messi, with 29, is their top scorer in the league.