Suarez tipped to return for Espanyol clash

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde expects to have Luis Suarez available for selection when his side takes on Espanyol on Sunday (AEDT).

Star striker Suarez played the full match in a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in November but subsequently underwent stem cell treatment to address an issue in his right knee.

"We want him to be back this weekend," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said, ruling out an appearing by Suarez in the club's Copa Del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa on Thursday (AEDT).

Valverde was dealt a blow with the news that Rafinha will spend six months on the sidelines with a knee injury, but he hopes it could open a door for 20 year-old Carles Alena, who has been promoted to the first team as cover.

"I think he's been playing well for a while," Valverde said. "We thought he'd be with us this year but because of his operation at the end of last season there was a bit more of a wait.

"The idea was to have him fully with the first team this January but we've moved that forward because of the injury to Rafinha.

"We hope things go the way he wants and the way we want so that he can become an important player for us."

Asked who he was looking forward to seeing in action amid multiple changes to his side for the clash, Valverde responded: "Everybody. Not just one player.

"There will be changes to the line-up and there will be players who have had not so many opportunities and it will be a chance to see them.

"But let's not forget it's not just about seeing what players can do, it's about winning. We have a strong motivation for the match."