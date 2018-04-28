Sevilla sacks Montella, appoints Caparros

Montella's dismissal was announced on Sunday (AEST), the Italian paying the price for a nine-match winless run in all competitions since his team’s famous UEFA Champions League victory over Manchester United on 14 March (AEST).

After its triumph at Old Trafford, Sevilla has exited the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich and slumped to seventh in LaLiga, while it was thumped 5-0 by Barcelona in last weekend's Copa del Rey final.

Sevilla officials cited poor form as the reason for Montella’s dismissal and has now tasked Caparros, who formerly managed the club between 2000 and 2005, with gaining qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa League.