LaLiga
LaLiga

Seedorf to leave relegated Deportivo

Deportivo La Coruna has confirmed Clarence Seedorf will leave after the club's relegation from LaLiga.

Getty Images

Watch the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Seedorf was appointed in February but the former Netherlands international only led the team to two league victories during his time in charge.

Deportivo announced on Wednesday (NZST) that the 42-year-old's contract, which expires at the end of June, will not be renewed.

"It has been an honour to defend the colours of a historic club like Deportivo," Seedorf said.

"And I thank the president and all the professional team of Depor for their work and availability during these months."

Seedorf has also had brief, unsuccessful spells in charge of former club AC Milan and Chinese side Shenzhen.

News Deportivo La Coruna Football
Previous Wenger reveals Real Madrid snub
Read
Wenger reveals Real Madrid snub
Next Schmelzer gives up Borussia Dortmund captaincy
Read
Schmelzer gives up Borussia Dortmund captaincy