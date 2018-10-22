Ramos apologises for training ground fracas

The Spain defender was involved in the incident in the 15-minute section of training open to the media in the build-up to Wednesday's (AEDT) UEFA Champions League game with Viktoria Plzen.

Ramos was caught across the nose by Sergio Reguilon in a warm-up game and reacted by twice lashing out at the 21-year-old.

While playing handball during training today, an over-excited Reguilon caught Sergio Ramos' nose with a flying shoulder. Not the behaviour you would expect to see from your captain and least of all towards a youngster pic.twitter.com/E8gE28AEwy — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 22, 2018

News of the bust-up spread quickly and added to a sense of malaise at Madrid with coach Julen Lopetegui reportedly on the brink of the sack due to a five-match winless run.

Ramos later took to Twitter to apologise for his actions, stating: "Although it may not seem like it, they are quite common situations, but it is no excuse, I should not have reacted that way.

Aunque no os lo parezca, son situaciones bastante habituales, pero no es excusa, mi reacción no debió ser esa.

Nosotros siempre vamos a full, ¿verdad, Regui? ¡¡Al final victoria del equipo juntos @sergio_regui!! 😜🤥😜🤥

Carpetazo 📂 y a por el partido de mañana.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PIFNFqV6mj — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 22, 2018

"We always go full, right, Regui? In the end team victory together."

In response, Reguilon was also eager to toe the party line.

The left-back tweeted: "I always support my team and my captain. Let's go after the victory tomorrow!"