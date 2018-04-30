Messi says Barca 'far better' than LaLiga rivals

Messi again delivered at a crucial time for Barca, scoring a hat-trick in an entertaining 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna to see the club clinch a seventh league crown in 10 seasons.

The Argentina international feels his side, unbeaten in LaLiga this season, was deserved champion.

"We were very superior to the other rivals," Messi said. "We did not lose games practically, only one in the Copa [del Rey] and, unfortunately, the Champions League, which was unexpected because of how we arrived.

"The truth is it has a lot of merit. It's very difficult."

The LaLiga crown means Barca sends out Andres Iniesta, who is ending his 22-year association with the club at the end of the season, with a double.

Messi said he would have loved to see Iniesta leave with a treble, but Barca was stunned in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Roma.

"We regret it in the Champions League that he cannot go with a treble," Messi said. "But I think he goes in an impressive way, a double more than deserved for what he is and for all that he gave the club.

"We wish him the best."