Just days after being criticised by Brazil great Pele, Messi produced a fine display, scoring twice and setting up another in Barca's 4-0 win.

His two goals were wonderful free-kicks, but the 31 year-old said he needed some luck.

"I try to follow a routine a bit, trying to do it the same way so that it goes well again," Messi told Vamos. "Other times I have a lot of free-kicks and I do not put them in. I was lucky enough to get two in a row."

⚽GOAL ⚽ UN-BE-LIEVABLE, Lionel Messi has BAMBOOZLED Diego Lopez with a free kick for the second time in the same match to make it @FCBarcelona 4-0 @RCDEspanyol! #ESPBAR #LaLigaonbeIN pic.twitter.com/fM6KXZkPaV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 8, 2018

Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez also struck for Barca, which was 3-0 up at half-time in the derby clash.

With his team three points clear at the top, Messi praised the performance, saying: "We came out very strong to dominate the match from the start.

"We kept the ball, we knew how to take it from the rival and Espanyol, without the ball, they suffer.

"They press high and we were superior at all times."