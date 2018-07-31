Messi returns to Barcelona training

WATCH BARCELONA LIVE ON beIN SPORTS EVERY WEEK IN 2018-2019

Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona training for the first time since his World Cup disappointment.

Argentina was one of Russia 2018's biggest flops, losing 4-3 to France in the last 16 after squeezing through the group stage thanks to a late Marcos Rojo volley against Nigeria.

Messi is still without a goal in the knockout rounds of a World Cup, although he did score a fine opening goal in the 2-1 defeat of the Super Eagles.

The 31 year-old will now get back to work with Barcelona, which he inspired to a domestic double in 2017-2018 - Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge.

Defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, who also exited the World Cup in the first knockout round, were also back in training with Messi.

Messi will go into the 2018-2019 LaLiga season without needing to come up against his great individual rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left Real Madrid after nine years.