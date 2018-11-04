Messi named in Barcelona squad for Inter clash

Messi suffered the injury in an awkward fall when colliding with Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez during the 4-2 win on 21 October (AEDT).

The Argentinian star was ruled out for three weeks at the time and coach Ernesto Valverde swiftly ruled out a "magic" recovery.

Since losing Messi, Barca have won four matches in succession across all competitions, including a 5-1 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid.

The first game of Messi's absence was a 2-0 triumph over Inter at Camp Nou last month, and the return match is up next for the Catalans on Wednesday (AEDT).

Messi - who returned to training on Wednesday - is unlikely to be risked given the club's medical team have not cleared him to play, but will be on hand should Valverde feel the need to call upon him.