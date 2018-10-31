LaLiga
LaLiga

Marcelo joins Real Madrid's growing injury list

Real Madrid has confirmed Marcelo suffered a hamstring injury in the crushing El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Monday (AEDT).

Getty Images

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Julen Lopetegui was sacked just over 24 hours after the humiliating 5-1 hammering and the fallout has continued with the loss of a second key defender.

Raphael Varane sustained an adductor issue at Camp Nou and Brazil international Marcelo will join him on the sidelines for an indefinite period.

The 30-year-old scored Madrid's only goal before being withdrawn in the 82nd minute, leaving him in doubt for Sunday's (AEDT) LaLiga home meeting with Real Valladolid.

"Following tests carried out on Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right hamstring," read a club statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid had already confirmed Marcelo would play no part in interim boss Santiago Solari's first game in charge against Melilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The left-back hurt his calf in late September and missed three matches leading into the last international break.

News Football
Previous Messi returns to Barcelona training
Read
Messi returns to Barcelona training
Next