Malcom to miss derby showdown against Espanyol

Malcom will be out of contention for two weeks after Barcelona confirmed he suffered an ankle problem in Thursday's (AEDT) Copa del Rey meeting with Cultural Leonesa.

The Brazilian sustained a sprained right ankle in the 4-1 victory at Camp Nou, which secured a 5-1 aggregate success and a place in the last 16.

Barca had used all three substitutes by that stage and were forced to see out the remaining minutes a man light.

Malcom had netted his side's third goal late in the first half, but is now certain to miss Sunday's (AEDT) derby trip to Espanyol as well as Wednesday's UEFA Champions League encounter at home to Tottenham. Barca is already assured progress as winner of Group B.

