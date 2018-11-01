Godin, Costa and Koke miss Atletico training

Diego Godin, Koke and Diego Costa all missed training, placing their participation in Atletico Madrid's LaLiga trip to Leganes in doubt.

The trio was unable to take part in the session due to muscular problems, Atleti confirmed.

Captain Godin scored Atletico's opening goal in its last league game, a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad that sent Diego Simeone's men temporarily to the top of the table.

Brazil-born Spain international Costa is yet to score in eight LaLiga appearances so far this season.