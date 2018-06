Jose Gimenez has committed his future to Atletico Madrid by signing a new five-year contract, the club announced.

@JoseMaGimenez13: "Since I arrived at the club we have grown so much, we have won tittles, we have consolidated between the great teams in Europe, we have a brand new stadium and it is an honor that they bet on me"

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 13, 2018

Gimenez burst onto the scene as a teenager, making his debut for Atleti at 18 in 2013. over the five years since then, he has established himself in the Uruguay national team and become a key plank in Atleti manager Diego Simeone's squad.