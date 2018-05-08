LaLiga

UEFA Champions League places: 4

UEFA Europa League places: 3

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia have already sewn up UEFA Champions League qualification, but there’s a fight for the final remaining Europa League spot, which looks set to go down to the final day of the season.

Sevilla trails seventh-placed Getafe by one point with a game in hand, but Manuel Pellegrini’s side still has to play Real Madrid and Real Betis, while Getafe takes on Atletico Madrid on the final day.

Premier League

UEFA Champions League places: 4

UEFA Europa League places: 3

Chelsea’s narrow win over Liverpool has reignited the top four race, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all vying for the final two UEFA Champions League places.

Champions League finalist Liverpool could slip out of the top four altogether, with Tottenham and Chelsea within striking distance ahead of their catch-up games against Newcastle United and Huddersfield respectively.

A win for Spurs on Thursday (AEST) would see them leapfrog Liverpool into third, while a win for the Blues would put them level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s side heading into the final day.

Serie A

UEFA Champions League places: 4

UEFA Europa League places: 3

Inter Milan trails fourth-placed Lazio by two points ahead of their clash on Monday (AEST), while its sixth v seventh when Atalanta takes on fellow UEFA Europa League hopeful AC Milan.

On the last day of the season, Fiorentina heads to the San Siro to take on AC Milan in a fixture which is sure to have huge repercussions on the other teams vying for UEFA Europa League qualification.

Bundesliga

UEFA Champions League places: 4

UEFA Europa League places: 3

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim are in in a fight for fourth spot heading into the final day of the season. Hoffenheim’s showdown against Borussia Dortmund will go a long way to determining the fate of these UEFA Champions League hopefuls.

With three points between sixth and ninth, the race for UEFA Europa League qualification promises to go down to the wire.

Ligue 1

UEFA Champions League places: 3

UEFA Europa League places: 3

Marseille and dethroned champion Monaco will battle it out for the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot, while in fifth placed Rennes and ninth-placed Bordeaux are only separated by five points with two games to play.