The first LaLiga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo will be played on the weekend of 27-28 October.

¡#LaLigaSantander arrancará el fin de semana del 18-19 de agosto con estos partidos! 🔥⚽🚦 pic.twitter.com/G53vCb0VES — LaLiga (@LaLiga) July 24, 2018

The fixture list for the 2018-2019 season has been released, with Barcelona due to host Madrid on matchday 10, while the return fixture is to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on the weekend of 2-3 March.

Ernesto Valverde's men start their title campaign at home to Deportivo Alaves on the weekend of 18-19 August, while Real Madrid hosts Getafe, with Valencia playing Atletico Madrid in the pick of the opening round.

The last weekend of the season, set for 19 May, sees Barcelona at Eibar and Madrid welcoming Real Betis to the capital, while Atletico is away to Levante.

Real Madrid and Atleti will face each other on the weekend of 29-30 September at the Santiago Bernabéu, while the Wanda Metropolitan duel will take place on weekend of 9-10 February.

Madrid will then head to the Wanda Metropolitano for the return match on 11 February, while the Seville derbies are to be played on matchdays three and 32.

🗓🆚⚽ ¡Ya conocemos el calendario de LaLiga 2018/19! En el vídeo encontrarás las fechas de algunos de nuestros encuentros... #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/f4o8rRUsfU — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 24, 2018

Atleti was Barcelona's nearest rival last season and Diego Simeone's men host the champion on matchday 13 in November, before playing them again on April 7.

The first duel between Real Betis and Sevilla FC will be held on the weekend of 1-2 September at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, with the second round to be played on the weekend of 13-14 April at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.