Calleja axed as Villarreal coach

After finishing in the top six in each of the previous five seasons, Villarreal is in 17th place on the table and in the midst of a relegation battle.
The 'Yellow Submarine' has won just one of its nine league games since September and Calleja has paid the price.
The 40 year-old played for Villarreal before joining the coaching staff seven seasons ago, initially in a role with one of the youth teams.
Calleja won three consecutive titles with the under-19s and stepped up to a position with the senior side in September 2017.
Villarreal finished fifth last year to qualify for the Europa League group stages, and it sits top of Group G in that competition having drawn four of its five games.