Barcelona confirms Aleix Vidal return to Sevilla

Vidal signed for Barca in 2015 after just a single, albeit impressive season with Sevilla, which was reported to have collected €15 million ($23.6 million) for him.

Barca brought Vidal in as competition at right-back for Dani Alves, but because of a registration ban he was unable to play until the second half of 2015/2016.

A hamstring injury disrupted the end of his season, but there were general suggestions Barca was ready already to sell Vidal ahead of the 2016/2017 campaign.

He stayed but made just six appearances all season in LaLiga, as Sergi Roberto became first choice on the right side of defence.

Vidal featured 15 times — mostly from the bench — last term and Sevilla's interest again became known, as Barca's asking price reportedly came down.

The 28-year-old won the UEFA Europa League and was capped by Spain during his previous Sevilla spell.

He is set to sign a four-year deal and will become Sevilla's sixth permanent signing of Pablo Machin's reign after Ibrahim Amadou, Joris Gnagnon, Tomas Vaclik, Roque Mesa and Sergi Gomez.