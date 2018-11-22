LaLiga
Atleti's injury woes continue ahead of Barca clash

Juanfran has added to Atletico Madrid's defensive problems ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) LaLiga game at home to title rival Barcelona.

The right-back, who has started seven LaLiga games and three UEFA Champions League fixtures this term, sustained a calf injury in Thursday's training session.

Santiago Arias is likely to retain his place in Juanfran's absence, but manager Diego Simeone has a selection headache for the visit of the league leader.

Captain Diego Godin is expected to be unavailable after he damaged his left hamstring in Atletico's last match – an injury that did not prevent the centre-back from netting a dramatic late winner.

Fellow Uruguay international Jose Gimenez has been sidelined with a similar complaint and is in a race to be fit alongside another defender Lucas Hernandez (adductor).

Barcelona top the table heading to the Wanda Metropolitano but they are only a point clear of Atletico, who have won four of their past five games in all competitions.

After hosting the defending champion, Atletico are at home to Monaco in Group A of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (AEDT), needing a win to secure qualification.

