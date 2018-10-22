Atletico Madrid confirms injury blow for Gimenez

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The defender was hurt during the 1-1 draw but played the full 90 minutes as Mario Gaspar's 65th-minute strike cancelled out Filipe Luis' opener for Atletico.

Gimenez was unable to train with the rest of his team-mates on Tuesday (AEDT) due to what his club described as "sciatic nerve elongation" in his thigh.

Atletico - which travels to Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action on Thursday (AEDT) - are awaiting further medical assessment on the injury and did not offer a timeframe for the centre-back's absence.

The Uruguay international only returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend after sitting out the league fixture against Real Betis on 8 October.