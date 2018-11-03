Atletico disappoints as Leganes levels late on

Diego Simeone was missing Diego Godin, Koke and Diego Costa due to muscular problems for the short trip to Butarque, and without them their performance was disappointing and Carrillo pegged them back late on.

In an unremarkable first period, Leganes looked the slightly more promising and did at least go close on a couple of occasions, though quality was lacking from both sides.

Atletico improved slightly after the break and eventually went ahead through Antoine Griezmann's free-kick, but substitute Carrillo secured the strugglers a deserved point eight minutes from time with his third goal of the season.