Atleti: No talks for Griezmann

Barca will reportedly look to sign another world-class attacker at the end of the 2017-2018 campaign, as it continue to bolster its squad after the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last August.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have already been brought in to help replace the Brazil international, but neither has had a huge impact yet.

Reports in Spain suggest Barca and Griezmann's entourage have already been in contact regarding a move, as Atletico prepares to brace itself for the player's release clause dropping from €200 million to €100 million on 1 July.

However, Atletico is adamant it has not been in discussions with anyone.

Villaverde told Mundo Deportivo: "At the moment I can say he is a player of Atletico Madrid and I can only talk about facts and realities, not about the future. He has a contract with us.

"Nobody has asked for him. Griezmann is a player of Atletico, and I do not know anything about Barca."

Griezmann has played 27 times for Atletico in LaLiga this term, scoring 18 times.