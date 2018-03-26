Watch every round of the 2017-2018 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The defender went down awkwardly after a collision with Wales midfielder Andy King and had pitch-side treatment to his lower left leg before departing.

Gimenez has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Atletico this season, forming a key alliance with international team-mate Diego Godin at the heart of Diego Simeone's miserly defence.

Atleti lie second in LaLiga, 11 points shy of champions-elect Barcelona, and have only been breached 14 times in 29 top-flight matches.

Simeone's men return to league action on Monday (AEDT) at home to Deportivo La Coruna - the start of an eight-day period that takes in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Sporting CP and El Derbi at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

Montenegro international Stefan Savic returned from a hamstring injury to take a place on the bench for a 2-1 loss at Villarreal last time out and would probably step in if Gimenez is ruled out for a period of time.

With Savic back, Simeone might have been hoping to use Gimenez at right-back after Juanfran sustained a hamstring problem in the 5-1 Europa League win at Lokomotiv Moscow.