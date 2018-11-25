Alba bemused by Barcelona's silence over new deal

The 29-year-old's contract ends in 2020 but he has yet to speak to the LaLiga champion about an extension.

Alba – who joined the club from Valencia in 2012 – wants to end his career at Camp Nou but is unclear whether the club shares his enthusiasm.

Speaking after Barca's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Sunday (AEDT), Alba said: "I have no news.

"I don't know what the club think of me and it's strange because there's not much more of my contract left.

"My intentions are to finish my career here but we'll see as I don't know what their intentions are or when they think it will be convenient to call me."