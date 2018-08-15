A-League star Riera backs Dembele to shine

Dembele arrived at Camp Nou with plenty of promise one year ago, but a series of injuries have blighted the $A164 million man’s progress in Spain.

The 21 year-old appears to have turned a corner in the off-season, winning the FIFA World Cup with France before scoring a spectacular winner in Barcelona’s Supercopa de Espana win over Sevilla.

Wanderers striker Oriol Riera, who came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth Academy expects this to be Dembele’s breakout year.

“I think Demebe has the chance to be an important player at Barcelona, Messi and Suarez are getting older.” Riera said. “He is one of the players everyone is expecting to be a top player and lead Barcelona going forward.”

Riera backed Barca to win its second-straight league title, with fierce rival Real Madrid in the midst of a rebuild, after manager Zinedine Zidane and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer.

Los Blancos have brought in former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui to replace Zidane, but Riera believes the club will struggle to fill the void left up front by the Portuguese goal machine, who sealed a $A157 million move to Juventus.

“I think Barcelona signed well and will win the league again this season,” he said. “It’s not like Real Madrid in transition, Barcelona knows everything it’s the same system with two or three new players so I think they will win again.”

“They [Real madrid] lost 50 goals with Ronaldo leaving so its something that’s very difficult to repeat.”

Another club in transition this season will be Villarreal, after the Yellow Submarine made seven new signings in the summer, including former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla.

The 33 year-old returns for his third spell at the Estadio de la Cerámica, on the back of a two-year lay-off from a horror Achilles injury which threatened to end his career, and Riera believes it will prove to be a top signing if the ambidextrous midfielder can stay fit.

WATCH: Cazorla out to repay Villarreal faith

“Villarreal sigbed one of the best best players in Europe so If he is in good shape he will decide games and will be one of their best players.”

"He is a great player who had a lot of injuries but we will see if he can rediscover the form he had before moving to Arsenal."

Riera is gearing up for his second season at the Wanderers, which kicks off against Perth Glory on 21 October, and with former Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel at the helm, the star striker is optimistic about the season ahead.

“I think all of us as a squad are very happy to have Markus here," he said.

"He was a top player in the best leagues in Europe, and I'm very happy with the two months we have had so far with him and the coaching staff."