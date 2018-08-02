Terrier gives dogged Lyon late win

Rui Vitoria's men trailed 2-0 at the interval and battled back admirably, playing some fine football at times, but a lapse in concentration seven minutes from time allowed Terrier to bundle home for the Ligue 1 side.

Although Benfica looked bright in the first half, luck was not on their side as they struck the post twice and were then punished just before the break, as Marcelo scored with a towering header which was soon followed up a stylish Bertrand Traore finish.

But Benfica put Lyon under relentless pressure in the second half and, although Pizzi became the third player to strike the upright for the Portuguese side just after the restart, he soon pulled one back and a Marcelo own goal remarkably restored parity with 64 minutes played.

Mariano Diaz appeared to waste Lyon's best opportunity to hit back when he struck the frame of the goal just after the equaliser, but luckily Terrier was alert in the 83rd minute, steering home Maxwel Cornet's cut-back to give Lyon the win.