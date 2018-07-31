LaLiga
International Champions Cup

Roma steps up Malcom banter on eve of Barca clash

As Roma prepares to meet the player who snubbed it in favour of a move to Barcelona - Malcom - for the first time, the club has stepped up its burgeoning rivalry with the LaLiga giant.

Roma has taken a veiled dig at Brazilian attacker Malcom, who was poised to join the Italian club before an eleventh-hour switch to Barcelona, on the eve of its International Champions Cup clash against the LaLiga giant.

The Brazilian midfielder made headlines when his reported move from Bordeaux to Roma was sensationally cancelled on 25 July after the Ligue 1 club called off the deal, having already announced that the clubs had agreed terms. 

Bordeaux announced that a €40m deal had been agreed with Roma, but Malcom reportedly rejected the switch in favour of a move to Camp Nou, prompting a series of tweets from the Serie A club.

The attacking winger scored from the penalty spot on debut in Barcelona's 2-2 (5-3) ICC win over Tottenham Hotspur.

 

