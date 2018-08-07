Chelsea prevails over Lyon in dour ICC clash

All three of Chelsea's ICC games had gone to a shoot-out, the Blues victorious against Inter but losing against Premier League rival Arsenal, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek was denied by Petr Cech.

Chelsea has been linked with a world-record bid for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with Thibaut Courtois expected to complete a move to LaLiga giant Real Madrid.

When substitute stopper Green blocked Pape Diop's penalty after four perfect kicks apiece, Eden Hazard was able to confidently stroke home the winning effort to give Sarri a triumphant end to pre-season ahead of the Premier League starting at the weekend.