Glasgow beaten by Scarlets in Wales

The Warriors lead Conference A, but were beaten 26-8 by second-placed Conference B outfit Scarlets in Llanelli.

Rhys Patchell went over twice and Leigh Halfpenny kicked eight points to keep the pressure on conference leaders Leinster, which also won.

Struggling Zebre was no match for the Irish side, failing to score a try as they went down 41-6, James Lowe and Max Deegan each touching down twice.

Benetton is running out of time to reach the play-offs but did its chances no harm with a bonus-point win over Dragons, although it almost let a commanding lead slip.

The Italian side led 26-6 at the break, but settled for a narrow 29-27 victory as the Dragons fell short in their fightback.

Sibahle Maxwane scored twice as Cheetahs won by the same scoreline against Cardiff Blues, while Munster were 39-22 winners at Conference B basement side Southern Kings.