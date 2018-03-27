Lorenzo Insigne converted a penalty in the closing stages as Italy left it late to secure a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley.

If VAR is going to turn us over, it’s better to happen now. A clear and obviously deserved victory taken away. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 27, 2018

Napoli forward Insigne fired past Jack Butland in the 87th minute after the use of VAR had seen debutant James Tarkowski punished for a challenge on Italy subsitute Federico Chiesa.

⚽️ GOAL!! Contentious penalties and @azzurri ... who'd 'a thunk it?? 🤔 #VAR also played a hand here!! What do you think? It's finished 1-1 between @England and @azzurri. LIVE analysis on beIN 2 and CONNECT #ENGITA https://t.co/7Lz2onnm1E pic.twitter.com/rQ2IvPpBeE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 27, 2018

Jamie Vardy capitalised on some swift thinking by Jesse Lingard to fire the host ahead in the 26th minute, and it seemed one goal would be enough for Gareth Southgate's side.

⚽️ GOAL!! It's a @vardy7 party for @England, as it goes ahead against @azzurri with a cheeky quick free-kick!! 1-0 there and you can watch LIVE on beIN 2 and CONNECT https://t.co/r19JK9Jv9U #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/cRBrLPxjS1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 27, 2018

After a foul on Raheem Sterling, Lingard spotted the opportunity to take a quick free-kick, putting the ball down and re-starting play in a hurry to tee up his compatriot's seventh international goal.

Yet Italy scored for the first time in four outings thanks to the help of technology, referee Deniz Aytekin spotting Tarkowski had stood on Chiesa's foot inside the penalty area after viewing replays.

Butland dived the right way but was unable to keep out Insigne’s spot-kick as England saw a sixth successive clean sheet snatched from their grasp in the closing stages.