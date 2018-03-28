Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display

Having lost 4-1 to Norway, which failed to qualify for the World Cup, alarm bells started to ring with less than three months to go until the World Cup.

The performance left a lot of questions and highlighted many issues, as Van Marwijk's first game in charge showed how much preparation they still had to do.

While Australia was not exactly a rampant force going forward against the South American nation, the Socceroos managed to hold on to a commendable 0-0 draw against a Colombia side which beat France – among the World Cup favourites – just four days earlier. QPR midfielder Luongo earned special praise from Van Marwijk.

"Very good," Van Marwijk said of Luongo's display in his post-match news conference. "But I already knew that.

"He was one of our best players. He understands it, he knows the spaces and where he has to stand.

"He's also strong. You can see the chance he had that he created himself, it was his quality. I was very satisfied about him."

Despite the bitterness of the Norway defeat, captain Mile Jedinak is content with how the international break has been for Australia, suggesting it was one of those get togethers that leaves you excited for the next.

"It's been good," Jedinak said. "Obviously it's all been a little new to everybody, but I think by the end of it, it's one of those where you can't wait to get back together again.

"There are going to be changes, but that's for us to understand, get to grips with.

"Obviously different managers have different styles, we have to adapt and we will do that and continue to work hard in order to give ourselves the best possible chance we can of going through [in the World Cup]."