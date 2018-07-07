2018 FIFA World Cup
Friendlies

Sturridge stunner lights up Liverpool friendly romp

Fabinho and Naby Keita were both handed debuts, while Daniel Sturridge scored a crack, as Liverpool started pre-season with a routine 7-0 win over Chester.

Loris Karius, the target of widespread criticism for his role in last season's UEFA Champions League final defeat, also played 45 minutes in a match that saw Daniel Sturridge score twice.

Ineffective during a six-month loan spell at relegated West Brom last term, Sturridge began his campaign to impress Jurgen Klopp with a second-half brace at Swansway Chester Stadium.

Wales international Harry Wilson earlier stole the limelight by netting twice to give the visitor a two-goal lead at the break.

But there was to be no first goal for marquee signings Fabinho and Keita, who played a half each after their big-money arrivals from Monaco and RB Leipzig respectively.

Instead, it was left to James Milner, Ryan Kent and Danny Ings to join Sturridge on the scoresheet after half-time in the Reds' polished start to pre-season.

