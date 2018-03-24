Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons

The Manchester City playmaker was selected by head coach Julen Lopetegui in the group for friendly matches against Germany and Argentina.

He started the 1-1 draw against the FIFA World Cup holder in Dusseldorf on Saturday (AEDT) and was replaced by Real Madrid's Lucas Vasquez in the 71st minute.

Spain announced on Twitter that Silva had left the national team camp on Sunday (AEDT), meaning he will not face beaten 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist Argentina at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday (AEDT).

Silva has also spent time away from the City this season and announced in January that his son Mateo has been receiving treatment after being born "extremely" prematurely.

City returns to action away to Everton in the Premier League on 1 April (AEDT).