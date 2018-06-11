Senegal topples South Korea

Aliou Cisse's side, narrowly beaten by Croatia in Osijek, ended a run of four matches without a win thanks to an own goal and a Moussa Konate penalty.

The match – which was played behind closed doors in the Austrian town of Grodig – was goalless until the 69th minute, when Guangzhou Evergrande defender Kim Young-gwon turned the ball into his own net.

South Korea pressed for an equaliser but its fourth defeat in six games was assured when Konate scored from the spot in second-half injury time.

It begins its World Cup efforts against Sweden in Nizhny Novgorod, while Senegal starts its campaign a day later against Poland in Moscow.